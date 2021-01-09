Here’s what your bf/gf’s personality type says about their sex life

We all have our favourite ways to enhance our experience between-the-sheets but can our own personality type play a role in our sex life?

A study looked at 16 personality types and compared feedback from 1,000 people to see how our personalities impact how we are in bed.

Ready to see the results?

Extroverted personalities including ENTP, ENTJ, and ENFP are the most willing to try new sexual scenarios including anal, bondage, or same-sex encounters.

Unsurprising.

Sex positions like doggystyle and reverse cowgirl were popular among extroverts while introverts like ISFPs prefer 69 and ISTJs like spooning.

Also, extroverts are 11% more likely to be satisfied in bed than introverts with ESTJs being the most easily satisfied (81%) and INFPs being the hardest to satisfy (60%)

When it came to being vocal in the bedroom, people who identified as ISTJ (the Logistician) were the least likely to vocalise what they waned in bed.

According to the study, extroverts were 10 percent more adventurous than introverts in bed.

Getting to know what turns your partner in the bedroom is an important part of a relationship and can make your sex lives together so much better.