Here’s how your favourite celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is 90% about stuffing your face and 10% about being grateful for what you have.
And our favourite celebrities took to Instagram to debut their Turkey Day, whether it was showing off their stretchy pants prep or posing with their fam.
Here are the best celeb posts from last night:
1. Kylie Jenner
2. Nev Schulman
3. Hilary Duff
4. Mandy Moore
5. Reese Witherspoon
6. Youtuber Kalen Allen
7. Gigi Hadid
8. Jennifer Garner
So many recipes floating for Thanksgiving, but how about a new tradition? Invite a friend from a foreign land (in this case, England). Make up Thanksgiving traditions she has to follow. I dressed my darling Brit as a turkey and paraded her around the mean streets of Charleston, WV. Perhaps you could suggest Thanksgiving presents? I did, and still have the necklace to show for my excellent imagination. Thanksgiving is for family and friends, food and football—but don’t forget FUN. XXX Happy Thanksgiving! #throwbackthanksgiving #pilgriminsolidarity #constructionpaperartist
9. Blake Lively
10. Khloe Kardashian
11. Oprah
12. Chrissy Teigen
An endless feast AND a day off work?
We seriously need to make this an international holiday.