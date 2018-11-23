Here’s how your favourite celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is 90% about stuffing your face and 10% about being grateful for what you have.

And our favourite celebrities took to Instagram to debut their Turkey Day, whether it was showing off their stretchy pants prep or posing with their fam.

Here are the best celeb posts from last night:

1. Kylie Jenner

2. Nev Schulman

3. Hilary Duff

4. Mandy Moore

5. Reese Witherspoon

6. Youtuber Kalen Allen

7. Gigi Hadid

8. Jennifer Garner

9. Blake Lively

10. Khloe Kardashian

11. Oprah

12. Chrissy Teigen

An endless feast AND a day off work?

We seriously need to make this an international holiday.