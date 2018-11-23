SHEmazing!
Here’s how your favourite celebrities celebrated Thanksgiving

by

Thanksgiving is 90% about stuffing your face and 10% about being grateful for what you have.

And our favourite celebrities took to Instagram to debut their Turkey Day, whether it was showing off their stretchy pants prep or posing with their fam.

Here are  the best celeb posts from last night:

1. Kylie Jenner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

thankful.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

2. Nev Schulman

3. Hilary Duff

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4 weeks since our special gift arrived! These two are my greatest joy. #gratefulEVERYDAY

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

4. Mandy Moore

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Endless gratitude for so much today and always. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Thanksgiving!

A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on

5. Reese Witherspoon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You know… just preparing for tomorrow. #ThanksgivingPrep (@mariesaba)

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

6. Youtuber Kalen Allen

7. Gigi Hadid

8. Jennifer Garner

9. Blake Lively

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanksgiving: EXPECTATION vs REALITY….

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

10. Khloe Kardashian

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thankful you picked me

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

11. Oprah

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Every time a new girl arrives we sing them home. Makes for an even happier Thanksgiving!

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

12. Chrissy Teigen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

in case you are wondering why I didn’t put my finished pie on my instastory

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

An endless feast AND a day off work? 

We seriously need to make this an international holiday.

