Here’s how you can get a FREE coffee in Dublin this week!

DIY your own coffee and unleash your inner barista or let our expert coffee makers treat you to a handcrafted masterpiece.

Alpro Barista will be hosting a coffee pop up from October 16th to 20th at Unit 6, The Times Building, D'Olier Street, Dublin 2. Showing people how easy it is to create a delicious coffee at home, when using the right products.

Open to the public from Wednesday afternoon, the pop-up will be serving delicious coffees throughout the weekend. Enjoy delicious brews all weekend long and learn from the experts at The Dublin Barista School. Plus, they've got a packed schedule of fun events:

Thursday, Oct 17th, 7:30pm – 8pm: Alpro’s Ultimate Matchmaking Event:

To register visit here.

Sunday, Oct 20th, 9:30am: Happy Feet Run Club @ 9.30am:

Follow Happy Feet for updates on Instagram here.

Sunday, Oct 20th, 15:00pm: Alpro Barista Paint & Sip:

To register visit here.

There is a chance to win a DeLonghi Coffee Machine across the pop-up weekend. Just visit the pop-up and share on social tagging @Alpro and #AlproBarista to be in with a chance of winning.

Recent research conducted by Alpro revealed the coffee habits of Irish people, with a whopping 75% of those surveyed opting to purchase coffee out instead of making it themselves at home. One of the primary reasons for this preference is the perceived lack of proper equipment and ingredients needed to achieve the desired coffee experience at home. Many Irish consumers simply don't feel equipped to create the same quality of coffee they can enjoy at their favourite café.

According to a recent survey, coffee consumption remains high in Ireland, with 99% of Irish people enjoying at least one cup per week. Cappuccino, latte, and Americano reign supreme in coffee shops, while instant coffee with milk or alternative-to-dairy, cappuccino, and americano are the most popular at-home brews. While 48% of Irish people prefer purchasing coffee from a café, oat drink has emerged as the top choice for plant-based coffee additions.

With the Alpro pop-up it is all about promoting Alpro’s Barista Oat range whilst also empowering consumers to ‘Be Your Own Barista’ enabling you to make the perfect cafe quality coffee from the comfort of your own home.

Alpro Barista wants to help you create coffee shop quality coffees at home and not just save the treat for a trip to your local barista! Alpro Barista is committed to helping coffee lovers enjoy their favourite beverage. Be your very own barista at home with Alpro Barista, the perfect plant-based alternative for coffee shops and home baristas alike.

Lydia Cummins, Brand Manager, at Alpro commented: ‘The Alpro Barista range is your answer to becoming your very own barista at home. The range including Oat, Coconut and Almond is perfect for crafting barista-style cappuccinos, lattes, and flat whites right in your kitchen.

Want to taste the difference, try your hand at frothing a perfect coffee or have an expert barista do one for you? Join us at our pop-up in Dublin City Centre for a free coffee on us! You'll see just how easy it is to elevate your home brewing game."

The pop-up is launching in Unit 6, The Times Building, D'Olier Street, Dublin 2, D02 FP98 on 16th October and will be open until Sunday 20th October for anyone who is looking for a delicious and free coffee.

Opening Times: