Here’s how much it’ll cost to rent Love Island’s lavish Casa Amor

How would you feel about staying in Casa Amor, the infamous Spanish hideaway from reality show Love Island?

It's the location where the most sh*t goes down in terms of heads getting turned, abandoning former partners and even cheating, but would you rent it?

It's now available to hire per week, but prices start at a whopping £5,503, rising to £8,630 pretty quickly. You can also buy the 'experience' couples package for an extra £998 per night.

You'd really want to be in love with someone to head to that special island, with prices like that.

The Villa Retreats website shows off the abode online, but we only saw a small slice of the lavish home on TV it seems.

The iconic pad showcases a tree-lined entrance, four double bedrooms, shower rooms with free-standing baths and five bathrooms.

Some lovely greenery, a luxury swimming area, a cosy indoor fire-side lounge, a massive kitchen and some risque artwork are also featured in the stunning villa.

TheSun.co.uk reports that the outdoors section has plush hedgerows and busts of naked women (lol). The numerous unclothed artworks can be removed upon request, which we have to laugh at.

The website proudly refers to the Majorca Villa taking part in ITV’s Love Island, on their website.

The special Love Island Package, which offers guests experiences guaranteed to make you feel ready to head to the firepit and couple up.

Date night activities, a private chef and concierge,as well as a romantic bed filled with rose petals is included in the package.

Breakfast in bed and a variety of yoga, personal training or spa sessions cost extra, but we reckon it's worth it. The offer ends in December 2020, so whip out the cash ASAP.

Feature image: Villa Retreats/ITV