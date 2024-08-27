Helen Flanagan details parenting disagreement with ex-fiancé Scott

Helen Flanagan has opened up about a recent parenting disagreement that she had with her former fiancé.

In July 2022, the former Coronation Street star announced the end of her romance with Scott Sinclair, after 13 years together.

The pair were engaged to be married, and had welcomed three children together – nine-year-old Matilda, six-year-old Deliliah and three-year-old Charlie.

Now, as she continues to co-parent as a single mum, Helen has recalled a disagreement that she recently had with Scott over their kids’ schooling.

Yesterday, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps from her holiday in Marbella with her little ones. In her caption, Helen went on to detail her thoughts on her children returning to school.

“Gutted the kids go back to school next week, which I know might be unpopular but I really love the summer holidays and the kids being off. I like my kids with me, don’t get me wrong they can drive me absolutely mad with arguing, sometimes Matilda and Delilah and Charlie are absolutely wild and feral,” she teased.

“I don’t really like the routine of being back at school and I like being spontaneous and having the freedom with the kids,” Helen explained, before going on to share the disagreement she had with Scott.

“I actually did look at homeschooling last year when I was going to do a six months theatre tour and wanted them with me but their daddy really didn’t want them to homeschool even though it would only be for a short period of time,” the Celebs Go Dating star noted, adding: “I definitely think it’s so important though for children to socialise."

In her comments section, many of Helen’s 1M followers have been sharing their opinions on the matter.

“Don't bother with homeschooling as you won’t have time to have peace and quiet,” one fan argued.

“You have a beautiful family hun, and you spend as much time with them as you can!!” another replied.