Have you spotted the new Cadbury’s Ireland chocolate that sold out in Australia yet?

If you haven’t seen the Cadbury Caramilk craze sweeping the world yet, have you been living under a rock? Cadbury’s newest creation is taking the world by storm and people are posting about it constantly. The delicious new chocolate bar sold out all over Australia and now it’s hitting shelves in Ireland!

The much-loved Australian chocolate classic, the Cadbury Caramilk bar, has arrived in Ireland after fans went wild for it when it was released down under! The Cadbury Caramilk bar has continued to be hugely popular with Aussies, who have even been known to hoard, ration and queue around the block for one.

The deliciously scrumptious Cadbury Caramilk is a golden blend of white chocolate, newly improved and made widely available in Ireland for the first time ever. And with its unique combination of a melt-in-the-mouth golden caramel chocolate, combined with a smooth silky texture, this newest bar from Cadbury will allow Irish to try out a popular Australian classic, newly improved and made widely available in Ireland for the first time ever.

Eileen Leahy, Brand Manager at Mondelez says, “We’re excited to announce that Cadbury is launching its Cadbury Caramilk bar in Ireland this summer. After we heard Aussie fan’s reaction and their love for the Caramilk bar, we knew we had to add this popular classic to our range in a new and improved format. I’d encourage everyone to keep their eyes peeled for the bars hitting the shelves, if it’s anything like Australia, the bars will be loved by everyone!”

Cadbury Caramilk, available in two sizes 90g (€2.49) and 37g (€1.30) is in-store now in leading retailers nationwide.