Noah’s Ark: Harry Styles’ third Gucci tailoring campaign stars…a pig?

Style is literally part of Harry's namesake, so it's no surprise the chap can seemingly pull off ANY item of clothing. Apparently pigs are accepted as his co-models now, alert the farmers.

The former One Direction band member has become immersed in the fashion world since going solo, and has now starred in three luxurious Gucci tailoring campaigns.

The latest campaign somehow proves that Harry Styles can make any prop fashion, even farm animals. A very lucky pig joined Harry on the photo-shoot in order to show off it's posing, we assume.

A Harry Styles for Gucci appreciation post. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/8gL5hrEaa0 — i-D (@i_D) May 22, 2019

Styles recently made a splash at the Met Gala as the event co-chair, alongside Serena Williams and Anna Wintour. He showed up decked out in Gucci, with a nipple-freeing sheer black ruffle shirt and patent oxford heels.

Oh, he also accessorised with a pearl earring, because he's literally art. The Sweet Creature singer makes the latest Gucci images look like a modern-day Renaissance painting.

We WISH we were that pig. It's like Noah's Ark, but make it fashion.

In the previous two campaigns, Harry reinvented the word 'broody'; posing in an English fish and chip shop and Italian garden landscape. In the 2019 campaign, the settings play on the fashion house's eclectic aesthetic.

It's a good thing he's an actor as well as a musician. He looks like he's been left on hold in one of those images, who would put Harry Styles on hold? The neck? Someone call 911.

Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2019 men’s tailoring collection offers a whole new lens on formalwear. Creative director Alessandro Michele’s vision challenges how men wear the conventional suit, adding colour pops and modernity to the clothing.

Harry seems excellent at cradling small animals. We've never been jealous of a lamb before, but here we are.

This time, it's a pig and some office supplies that join him in front of the camera. His own style evolution is reflected in the imagery, with anticipation for his second solo album building and a new chapter of his life being written.

"It's time to try something new and hopefully shock and inspire in a different way," Lambert said. "I know the fans love his outfits, so hopefully they will love what’s to come."

The word that comes to mind is definitely: Extra.

Feature image: Harmony Korine/Vogue