Harry Potter fan? You need to see this Voldemort-based prequel film

A fan-made Harry Potter prequel film is currently breaking the internet – Voldemort : Origins of the Heir.

The prequel follows the life (and lies) of Tom Morvolo Riddle, as he is pursued for his early crimes before he became the most powerful Dark wizard in history.

More than six months after the original trailer was released, we have the full, hour-long feature film in our view.

The film begins with the disclaimer:

'This film is a non-commercial fan film made by fans for fans and is not endorsed by, affiliated with, or associated with Warner Bros. or J.K. Rowling.'

Warner Brothers Studios had a private discussion with the makers of the prequel, Tryangle Films, and allowed the film to go ahead as long as it was a non-profit project.

The storyline follows Grisha MacLaggen, heir of Gryffindor, as she searches for the soon-to-be-Voldemort after his murder of Hufflepuff descendant Madam Hepzibah Smith.

The murder, famous in wizarding criminal history, is blamed on her house elf, but Grisha is convinced that Tom Riddle is guilty (and she's not wrong, spoiler alert).

In case we give to much away, maybe you should watch it for yourself below.

Put the popcorn on: