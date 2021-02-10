Hard-to-buy-for beau? We’ve got your Valentines gift covered

Men are SO hard to buy for. It's even tougher right now, when we can't go in to browse around shops and spot that find that is just so them. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we've been feeling a little under pressure, trying to find the perfect thing to say 'I love you'. This year it feels more important than ever to let the people we love know we care.

Putting in the extra effort this Valentine's Day doesn't have to mean cheesy gifts or cringey cards. Your love is unique, and this gift guide reflects that, with a gift for every relationship. We've just decided to save you a little internet trawling by picking out a few of the best items out there for you and your beau.

Next Navy Block Panel Zip Neck Jumper (RRP €44.00)

This 100% cosy cotton jumper from Next is the ideal present for your Valentine. Warm and soft, when they wear it they'll think of you!

Calvin Klein Man Eau de Toilette 100ml (RRP €33.00)

Man Eau de Toilette captures the essence of the modern Calvin Klein man. Bursting with crisp freshness, exotic spices, and rich woods. Sexy and stylish, it embodies the simplicity of contemporary luxury and style. A fragrance built on rich, earthy notes. Exotic cypress wood, guaiac wood, and amberwood set the tone. Bay, nutmeg, and incense layer the scent, culminating with top notes of rosemary, mandarin, and violet leaf. Fresh and bright, yet complex and deep, this is minimalism with meaning. A fragrance for modern men who appreciate the rich, happy simplicity of a minimalist lifestyle. The ease of ""less is more,"" where the purity of single ingredients carries the intended message. A scent that celebrates introspection, for men who know exactly what they want.

JANDO Shandon Bells print (RRP €30.00)

Whether it be a shared love of Hook Lighthouse or reminiscing on your summer trips to Cork and wandering past Cobh Cathedral or jumping off the Blackrock diving tower in Galway with the family, JANDO recognise that places matter. Working only with local suppliers and using sustainable materials wherever possible, all prints are available in A4, A3, A2 and A1 and can be sent framed or unframed. Prices range from €30-€300 and for Valentine’s Day only, each beautiful gift box sent will include a free JANDO greeting card of your choosing with a personalised message.

Manlystuff.ie Dublin Shaving Co Shaving Set (RRP €99.00)

This is the utmost in luxury shaving. The perfect gift for the man in your life who really appreciates the finer things in life and wants to help reduce their plastic usage. The shaving products are designed for men with sensitive skin and is great for reducing ingrown hairs and shaving irritation.

Hugo Boss BOSS The Scent For Him Eau de Toilette (RRP €97.00)

BOSS THE SCENT has been created for BOSS Men who play seduction slowly, passionately and as an experience to be savoured and returned to time after time. With BOSS THE SCENT, he can engage all five senses, tapping into what women really want: An irresistible aftershave, unforgettable like a savoured seduction. Exquisite notes of Ginger, exotic and exclusive Maninka and virile Leather unfold over time. The effect is unrepentantly potent, crafted to provoke the senses with an air of depth and enigma: powerful, rich, full-bodied.

The bottle presents the evocative amber juice set in a silver cage, as if capturing the spirit of seduction before it unleashes its dynamic power.

Winelab 'Our Moment' Giftbox (RRP €90.00)

Winelab, the nation’s most disruptive drinks company, knows that it’s not easy to be a hopeless romantic in a global pandemic and so they have launched a limited edition Valentine’s gift box this love season that’s sure to woo and wow in equal measure. A leading Irish supplier of small-batch wines and top quality fizz, Winelab has created the ‘Our Moment’ box which includes a choice between one bottle of Rosé Champagne or three of their outstanding wines alongside some delicious Butler’s Chocolates, a bouquet of 10 roses and a Valentine’s card from Irish printmakers JANDO for just €90.

Urban Outfitters Neon Tabletop Football Set (RRP €29.00)

This tabletop football set for easy play just about anywhere. Perfect for expressing their competitive streak with spinning players in and two scoreboards in neon colours. Perfect for the sporty Valentine and the hard to buy for sports fan, this one can be fun for you both!

L'Occitane Homme Olivier Ondé Eau de Parfum (RRP €75.00)

A unique duality illustrated by the scent of a centenary olive field after the rain, never captured before, combined with the green note of violet, rooted and sourced in France, and the mentholated note of Mediterranean eucalyptus.With top notes of eucalyptus from Mediterranean region, star anise, lime, and elemi and base notes of violet from France, patchouli, cedar wood and bourbon vetiver. For a confident and sophisticated man who believes that all fears can be turned into strengths. An invigorating essence that can transition from the urban, to the rural.

Designist 50 things to do in Dublin scratch poster (RRP €13.00)

This brilliant scratch poster is the perfect way to discover the parts of Dublin you never knew existed! Even if you can't go exploring together right now, this can a be a promise for all the places you'll adventure together once this is over! It is full of surprises and behind each gold square you will find a new adventure. A great way to get to know the city and the surrounding areas, this poster comprises of 5 different types of activities for you to choose from outdoor, pubs, art & culture, history and food. Just choose your interest, scratch off the relevant square and get ready to explore the unknown!

Conor Merriman's Valentine's cards (RRP €3.50)

Irish illustrator, Conor Merriman has added a gorgeous range of inclusive Valentine’s cards to his online shop that you can order for your loved one this year. From mid-century inspired tandem bike riding to the glamazons of drag, each card carefully tells a story and celebrates our diverse love landscape.

MoherCottage.com Thinking of You Gift Package (RRP €24.00)

This lovely little treat package will show someone you love that you are thinking of them today. It includes the gorgeous Moher Cottage soap, either in Heather and Thyme or Wild Atlantic Sea Salt, a Moher Cottage Fudge Gift Box made up of 4 bars of our gorgeous fudge made in store and of course some Moher Cottage Luxury chocolate because some days everyone deserves a treat.

The Head Plan Nourish (RRP €15.00)

When is the last time you really sat down and thought about how you are nourishing your body? Do you grab food and eat on the go? Do you walk aimlessly around the supermarket picking up food as you frantically plan your meals with little thought? Allow us to introduce you to Nourish by The Head Plan. This weekly planning pad is everything you need to get you on top of your nourishment needs as you mindfully plan your breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the week. You're covered with the removable shopping list so you'll never miss that item in the supermarket again.

Basketcase.ie Deluxe Valentines Hamper (RRP €82.50-€106.00)

Spend Valentine’s indulging in lots of delicious treats from Irish suppliers in this ultimate hamper for a cosy Valentines Night in. Featuring a Joseph Perrier Champagne, a hot water bottle, Butlers Indulgent Heart Box, Lismore Food Company Biscuits, Sheridan's Chutney for Cheese, Cartwright & Butler Seeded Flatbread Crackers, Lily O’Brien’s Creamy Sea Salted Caramels and much much more. Support Irish and show your bae some love!

Lidl New Fragrances (RRP €5.99)

You don’t have to go to the ends of the earth to impress your special someone this Valentine’s – just as far as your local Lidl. If this year has taught us anything it’s that it’s that small gestures go a long way and that’s why Lidl’s new range of 7 perfumes, Essence by Suddenly and 3 aftershaves, Essence by Gibellini make for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift that won’t break the bank.

Although they cost considerably less than market leading brands, these luxurious fragrances will look equally as chic as they are unwrapped this Valentine’s Day with their stylish packaging and elegantly designed bottles. Not to mention their alluring yet familiar scents, woody-fresh aftershave aromas, with something to suit all preferences.

ChezEmilie.ie Message in chocolate (RRP €20.00)

Any message of love is appreciated but one that can be relayed in chocolate is even better! All their dark chocolate slabs are vegan friendly and they only use 70.4% cocoa dark chocolate.Handcrafted by chocolatiers, this is the sweetest way to say I love you!

Will You Be My Quarantine? – Personalised Wine (RRP €19.95)

This novel bottle of personalised wine is truly a great gift to celebrate this Valentine's Day! Simply complete the details and they'll have the wine label custom printed with your personalised details. The label is personalised as illustrated. You can choose your wine variety. You can also upgrade to two bottles of your choice. What better way to convey your greeting? They'll be thrilled whether they use it as a keepsake to commemorate their event or enjoy with friends or family on the date itself.

CloverRua Dublin Pubs Print (RRP €12.00)

Whether for a quiet pint with a book, a friendly meet-up with mates or a raucous traditional Irish music session, Dublin's pubs have got you covered. Some legendary figures have graced their bars and some still do. You never know who you might see! Lovingly illustrated and made from hand drawn pen and ink studies of some of these historic drinking establishments of Dublin City, the Dublin Pubs print from our Classic Collection will bring a smile to anyone, old and young, who has associations with Dublin City.

Powerscourt Distillery Fercullen Valentine’s Hamper (RRP €85.50)

Fercullen Valentine’s Day Hamper – a specially prepared Fercullen whiskey and food pairing hamper. Comprising of a celebration of handpicked local Irish produce and the distillery’s trilogy of award-winning Whiskeys all lovingly made, this hamper also includes a specially selected Bottle of Red Wine, Fercullen Whiskey Chocolates from the Chocolate Garden, Caramel Chocolate Hearts from the Chocolate Garden, O’Donnell’s Cheese and Onion Crisps, Wicklow Ban Cheese, The Wooded Pig Fennel Salami and so much more!