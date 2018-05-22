Halleujah! Instagram is finally set to introduce a mute feature

It's the update we have all been waiting for!

Instagram is planning to add a mute button.

The new feature will allow you to mute someone's posts, without unfollowing them.

According to the Independent, Instagram wrote about the update in a blog post saying:

"When you mute an account, you can still see posts on their profile page and get notified about comments or posts you're tagged in.

"The accounts you mute will not be aware that you've muted them. You can always unmute an account to get their posts back in your feed.

"To mute an account, tap the … menu in the corner of the post. From there, you can choose whether to mute posts or mute posts and stories from an account. You can also mute posts and stories by pressing and holding on a story in your tray, or from a profile."

According to the social media giant, a 'small amount' of iOS users will be the first to test out the mute button.

It will then be made available to all Instagram accounts in the next couple of weeks.

Muting people's stories has been an option on the site.

However, this is the first time it will be possible to do it on a newsfeed.

Muting newsfeeds and tweets without unfollowing people have been a regular feature on both Facebook and Twitter.

At last, it looks like Instagram has heard our cries!