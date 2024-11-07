Halle Bailey slams ex DDG for showing their son online without consent

Halle Bailey has hit back at her former partner DDG for showing off their son “in front of millions of people”, without her consent.

On October 3, rapper DDG – real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr – announced that his relationship with The Little Mermaid star Halle had come to an end.

Their split came less than 10 months after the pair had welcomed their first child together, a baby son named Halo.

Now, as they continue to co-parent their little boy, Halle has called out her ex-boyfriend for publicly displaying Halo on a livestream, without her knowledge.

Last night, DDG appeared with Halo on YouTube star Kai Cenat's Twitch livestream, which was accessible to Kai’s 13.8M followers.

In tweets that have since been deleted, Halle later took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her anger about the situation.

"Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” the 24-year-old began.

“I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified especially when I am out of town,” Halle penned further.

In a follow-up tweet, which was also later deleted, the singer admitted that she has been struggling with postpartum.

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. No one knows what someone is going through until they snap,” Halle wrote.

Back in July, Halle and DDG showed Halo’s face on social media for the first time since his birth in December.

Two months later, DDG confirmed their split with a statement on Instagram, writing at the time: “Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we've shared.”