Gwyneth Paltrow releases first photos of her wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow has finally released the photographs from her extremely private wedding to TV producer Brad Falchuck, and it's safe to say we are HELLA jealous.

The 46-year-old actress and her beau tied the knot at her Hamptons home on September 29, and the pictures intimately and elegantly display the best day of their lives.

Paltrow posted 47 photos from her wedding weekend to her lifestyle website, Goop, on Friday, writing:

"Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives," she also teased on Instagram, sharing a photo from after she said "I do."

One of the most striking images is of course, her wedding gown, designed by Valentino Couture. We are absolutely floored by how beautiful Gwyneth looks, as well as her daughter in Monique Lhuillier.

The bride wore a custom Valentino Couture lace dress with feminine cap sleeves, an illusion neckline and open-back. Paltrow has often trusted Valentino with her red-carpet looks.

The timeless design was paired with a long tulle veil, Paltrow also kept her bridal beauty look natural with relatively soft makeup.

Famous faces are never too far away from the camera: Jerry Seinfeld, Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden, Robert Downey Jr. and Steven Spielberg are all featured in the imagery.

Long-term friend Cameron Diaz is seen getting her make-up done, and Downey Jr. also gave a gushing speech in honour of his Iron Man co-star.

Heartwarming snaps of Paltrow's daughter Apple, 14 and son and Moses, 12 were posted to the website as well as photos of Falchuck's two adorable children Brody and Isabella.

The ceremony was described in vivid detail on Goop:

"The revelry started the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where wedding guests dined alfresco under a canopy of bistro lights," Goop posted about the wedding festivities.

"And for the big day: perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a dress that defies adjectives. Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began — with beauty, love, and very happy people."

The couple's first date was held at one of Mario Carbone’s restaurants, and the chef was asked to cook for their wedding to achieve a very special, full-circle moment.

Following the "I Do's", Paltrow changed into a Stella McCartney jumpsuit for a night of '80s party jams. The envy is so real right now.

The couple are absolutely beaming as they celebrate their love surrounded by 70 of their closest friends and family.

After the big day, the Falchucks went on a mini honeymoon to Umbria Paris, following which Paltrow travelled to London for the grand opening of Goop’s first international store.

Her close friends Stella McCartney, Valentino, Liv Tyler and Demi Moore were present at the bash to celebrate Goop's presence across the Atlantic.

The couple first met during her guest appearance on Falchuck's TV show Glee in 2010, but only began officially dating in 2014.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple, our invite must have gotten lost in the post?

Feature image: wmagazine.com