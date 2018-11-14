Grab the popcorn: Pretty Woman is returning to Irish cinemas

ODEON and Pigsback.com have partnered up to bring another huge classic cult film to the big screen, Pretty Woman.

The iconic 1990 hit, Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere will have an exclusive screening on Thursday, November 29 at 6.30pm, ODEON Cinemas Nationwide – Dublin (Blanchardstown, Charlestown, Coolock, Point Square, Stillorgan), Cavan, Limerick, Naas, Newbridge, Portlaoise and Waterford.

This is the perfect opportunity to get the girls together, tickets for the screening of this classic rom-com are priced at €15, which includes a cinema ticket, popcorn combo (medium combo with a dispensed soft drink or bottle of water) and one small tub of ice cream.

Cinema lovers can purchase tickets from www.Pigsback.com.

Paul Wren, Commercial Manager for ODEON cinemas said: "After screening previous 90’s chartbusters in partnership with Pigsback.com, Pretty Woman was the obvious next choice. With such memorable and iconic performance from Julia Roberts and Richard Gere – this film deserves another run on the big screen."

Pretty Woman hit the silver screen in June 1990 and gained immediate critical acclaim and huge box office success. This unusual take on the traditional fairy tale story captured the hearts of many and has become a quick cult classic.

Gather up the gals and head to your nearest ODEON cinema to watch this classic rom-com.

