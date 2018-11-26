Kit Harrington denies claims he cheated on wife with Russian model

Kit Harington has had to defend his name today, after a model has claimed that she and the actor enjoyed a month-long affair.

Olga Vlaslova claims that he had an affair with her before and after his wedding to Rose Leslie in June of this year.

The model allegedly shared what she claims to be a nude photo of the actor on a bed on Twitter.

Vlaslova reportedly claimed that she met the Game of Thrones actor in Luxembourg, and alleged that they slept together multiple times.

Harrington's rep has responded to the claims in a statement to ET, saying:

'The allegations in this story are completely false.'

'He has never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova.'

Harrington and wife Rose Leslie celebrated their nuptials last June in a Scottish castle owned by Leslie's family.

The pair met and fell in love while filming the second season of Game of Thrones.

Rose Leslie has not publicly commented on the allegations.