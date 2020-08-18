Got a problem? Ask the Dyers – they’ll solve it on their podcast

If you’ve got a problem; a relationship dilemma, work drama or a cringey moment you don’t know how to get past; don’t worry, father and daughter duo, Danny and Dani Dyer will sort you right out. The two announced today that they’re launching a new podcast all about giving advice.

The podcast is aptly called Sorted With The Dyers, and is due to start at some stage in early October of this year, with a total of 25 juicy episodes.

Following her pregnancy announcement, which she made earlier this month, Love Island star, Dani, revealed the new podcast project with her dad today on Instagram.

“I’ve got some more exciting news to share with you all! My dad @officialdannydyer and I are launching a podcast with @SpotifyUK! We want to help you sort out your everyday life dramas, from relationship troubles to things going on in your lives that are making you cringe!”

“If you have a question you want us to answer about life’s ups and downs, email us at sorted@dyerspodcast.com. We can’t wait to hear from you all!” Dani exclaimed.

She went on to say on her Instagram stories, "Finally becoming real! So excited – probably one of the easiest jobs I've ever done working with you @officialdannydyer xx".

There you have it – if you’ve a problem you think the Dyers can fix then make sure to email in. We’re so looking forward to listening to what’s sure to be some stellar words of wisdom from the Dyers.