Goss revealed about My Best Friends Wedding’s karaoke scene

It's a classic romantic comedy that never gets old.

My Best Friends Wedding might be 22 years old this year, but it's aging like a fine wine – thanks to its magnetic cast of Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, and Rupert Everett.

There are so many memorable moments in this flick – from the opening credits brides-and-bridesmaids song against a hot pink background to the hysterical Dionne Warwick sing-a-along in the restaurant courtesy of Rupert Everett's George.

But there is one stand-out scene that Cameron Diaz nails – yes, the karaoke bar where Roberts' Jools takes an unsuspecting Kim (Diaz) knowing that she can't sing a note.

Cameron proceeds to stumble her way through what begins as an excruciating rendition of I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself.

However, it's a case of she's-so-bad-she's good and her pitchy singing soon becomes endearing, with the whole bar cheering her along.

Basically, it's GAS.

So how did the whole thing play out behind the scenes?

The cast reunited to cover Entertainment Weekly's special Rom-Com issue and Cameron revealed what filming the now-iconic scene was like.

The scene was shot live so Cameron was singing in front of a whole crowd – and she was just as nervous as her on-screen character.

The director P.J. Hogan said, ''Cameron just botched her way through the song. And the worse she got, the better the scene was. But then Cameron was so game that the applause started to become real.”

Cameron was terrified of the scene but just like how it pans out on-screen, Dermot helped her through it.

She said, ''I was terrified to do that scene, for real. I allowed the true terror of singing in front of people to be alive in me.''

She continued, ''I wanted to run and hide, and Dermot kept me there. He said, 'You can do it, you can do it.' In the scene I’m just staring at him the whole time because he’s looking at me like, 'You’re okay. You’re not gonna die.' And I was like, 'But I’m dying.'"

We adore the scene and think that Cameron couldn't have done it better – now, does this give us an excuse to go and watch it again?