Goosebumps! Tom Hanks stars in gripping WW2 movie Greyhound

The trailer for Tom Hanks' latest movie Greyhound has landed and we're covered in goosebumps. The thrilling World War II movie is set for release this summer and you just need to see it. Greyhound is based on the novel The Good Shepherd by C.S Forester.

Hanks has penned the screenplay and takes the lead in Greyhound. He stars alongside Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

In a thrilling story inspired by actual events, from a screenplay by and starring Tom Hanks, a first-time captain leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across the treacherous waters of the “Black Pit” in the Atlantic to the front lines of WW2. With no air cover protection for 5 days, the captain and his convoy must battle the surrounding enemy Nazi U-boats in order to give the allies a chance to win the war.

The film is directed by Aaron Schneider. Greyhound is set for release this June.

Check out the full trailer below: