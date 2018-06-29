God’s Plan: We have been blessed as Drake drops new album

Our fav Canadian (sorry Justin) has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album, Scorpion.

Drake is set to release the new tunes on June 29 (TODAY), and we CAN'T wait.

The artist will be teaming up with some legends including Michael Jackson and Jay-Z.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old gave us the names of the new tracks.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 28, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

Those with eagle eyes will notice that previous hits like God's Plan, I’m Upset and Nice For What are making a reappearance on the new album.

As for the iconic collabs, Don’t Matter To Me will feature the King Of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Jay-Z will accompany Drake in Talk Up.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:26pm PDT

Ty Dolla $ign and Static Major also make guest appearances in the album.

Scorpion will mark Drake’s fifth studio album.

We've been holding out for new music since Drake's 2016 album, Views.

Get ready to have the 25 tracks on constant replay.