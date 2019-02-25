Glitter Tits: Ever wanted to be a female DJ? Here’s your shot

DJing has long been a male-dominated pursuit – but luckily, time are a-changing. Ireland is blessed to host some seriously talented DJs, from Tara Stewart to Cici Kavanagh, and one DJ course in particulr is hoping to further promote gender equality in the industry.

H&G Creations set up the non-profit DJ course Glitter Tits in 2018 with the purpose of wanting to offer people a safe space to learn how to work the decks.

With the current nightlife industry being overwhelmingly masculine, the objective of the course is to offer everyone an introduction to DJing in a supportive environment no matter your gender, sexuality or race.

Aimed at absolute beginners with the desire to fill the dance floor, the Glitter Tit's tutors of 2018 included Nialler9, Aimie from Le Boom and Gary O'Reily from Mix & Fairbanks.

The course has seen huge success among it's participants, and to celebrate International Women's Day, they are offering six wannabe-DJs the chance to join up for free.

The 6 lucky students will get a crash course in the Glitter Tits method in The Bernard Shaw – and will be taught by none other than Aimie Mallon from Le Boom.

The winners will be given a lesson on the mechanics of DJ decks, beat matching and mixing, and all you have to do to become a part of the action is fill out this form to win a place.

Excuse us while we spruce up our Spotify playlists…