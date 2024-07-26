Glee’s Lea Michele shares preparations for birth of baby no.2

Lea Michele has been sharing an insight into how she’s preparing for the birth of her second child.

Lea, who is best known for playing the role of Rachel Berry in the hit musical series Glee, announced the wonderful news that she is expecting her second child with her husband Zandy Reich in March.

The couple are already parents to a three-year-old son named Ever.

As her due date nears closer, the 37-year-old has revealed how she’s getting ready for her second baby’s birth and opened up about nesting.

During an interview with E!News, Lea admitted, “Nesting is real, I'll tell you. I’m at this phase in pregnancy where the thought of getting up to go refill my water bottle feels nearly impossible”.

“But if you want me to lift up the couch and clean underneath or organise under your sink, I'm your girl”.

“I’ve just been really getting everything set in our house and trying to get as prepared as we can”.

Lea went on to explain, “And also just really enjoying this time with our son and soaking up quality time as a family-of-three before life changes”.

The Broadway actress then spoke about how glad she was to be able to spend time with her loved ones now that her time starring in Funny Girl has drawn to a close.

“Just to be able to be with our families and incorporate and include our children in family traditions whether it's the holidays or the summer, just getting to go to the beach with our family”.

“We’re really just so happy to all be together finally. I know my family is really happy that I’m back home”, she added.

Lea revealed she was expecting her second child in March alongside snaps of herself cradling her blossoming baby bump.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed”, she told her 8.2M Instagram followers.

On Mother’s Day, she announced that she’s expecting a baby girl as she confessed, “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter”.