Glee’s Lea Michele marries Zandy Reich and her dress is GORGE

Another member of Glee has tied the knot and we're offish feeling old.

Yes, Rachel Berry aka Lea Michele has married her long-term boyfriend Zandy Reich in a stunning ceremony.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to post a fab snap of her and her husband as they walked down the aisle.

And we're IN LOVE with her dress.

The pair said I do in Northern California in front of close friends and family, including Glee’s Darren Criss and Scream Queens’ Emma Roberts.

Lea posted the beautiful picture of the wedding, captioning it, ''3/9/19'' followed by a love heart emoji.

Her fans took to the comments to express their excitement at the couples big day.

One said, ''Your dress is the most beautiful wedding dress i seen so far. I'm soo happy for You darling.''

While another wrote, ''You are literally glowing and you look beyond happy. That is all we ever wished for you.''

After the ceremony the couple threw on casual versions of their outfits, as they got ready for a night of partying.

They told People, ''We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family.''

They continued, ''And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.''

In February, Lea revealed that Glee creator Ryan Murphy would be officiating on the big day.

Massive congrats to the adorbs couple – we hope you have the best married life.