Leftover rice? Try out this quick and tasty fried rice recipe!

We’ve all done it – we’re making a creamy curry or a delicious stir fry for dinner and when we make the rice to accompany it, we find we’ve made far too much! No matter how we measure and make sure to have the right serving, it seems to multiply in the pot in the space of five minutes, until we suddenly have more than we know what to do with!

Never fear! You won’t be subsisting on plain rice for the next week with this delicious fried rice recipe, into which you can add whichever protein you prefer! Quick and easy and best made with day-old rice, this totally delicious Asian-inspired fried rice recipe is the best use of your leftover rice!

You’ll need…

Day-old rice

2 egg yolks

2 green onions

2 egg whites

1/2tsp sesame oil

2tbsp vegetable oil

20g Chinese sausage/100g prawns/1 chicken breast

2tbsp soy sauce

1tsp brown sugar

In a large bowl add in your rice and egg yolks and mix them together until all the rice is coated with yolk.

Heat 1tbsp of vegetable oil in a pan on medium heat and fry your egg whites, scrambling them before setting them aside.

In a fresh pan, heat your sesame and remaining vegetable oil in a pan on medium heat and cook your protein of choice.

Next, add in your yolk-covered rice and chopped green onions, mixing and frying them for 3-4 minutes, making sure the rice doesn’t clump together.

Next add in your soy sauce and brown sugar, stirring them in, before adding your separated scrambled egg whites.

Serve with a garnish of chopped green onions and enjoy!