Midweek Fakeaway: Simply scrumptious Chicken Tikka Masala recipe

Congratulations — you’ve made it to the middle of the week! Five o’clock on Friday cannot come soon enough. To help you keep it together for just a few more days, why not treat yourself to an absolutely scrumptious midweek ‘fakeaway’?

Keep the takeaway menus in the drawer, exit out of the Just Eat app for now and instead slip into your favourite apron! This delectable Indian dish is perfect for any kitchen newbies or novice cooks, making it an ideal midweek meal, to be enjoyed by the whole family.

It’s creamy and indulgent, packed full of those sumptuous spices and flavours which will have you coming back for more time and time again. It really does keep those takeaway cravings at bay!

Don’t believe us? Give it a go yourself and check out the recipe below.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

4 chicken breast fillets, cut into 2.5cm cubes

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2.5cm piece root ginger, roughly chopped

400g tin chopped tomatoes

4 tablespoons natural yoghurt

1 onion, chopped

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp masala curry paste

Salt and pepper to season

1 tbsp plain flour

50ml water

3 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

Coriander leaves to garnish

Method:

Add tomatoes, garlic, ginger and yoghurt to a blender and process until mix is smooth.

Heat the oil in a frying pan and soften the onions.

Stir in the masala paste and heat through for 1 minute.

Add the blended sauce and the chicken to the pan.

Season with salt and pepper.

Mix together the flour and water and stir into the pan off the heat with the chopped coriander.

Return to the heat and bring to the boil, stirring constantly.

Cover and cook over a gentle heat for 15 minutes. Serve with pilau rice or naan bread and scatter with coriander leaves to garnish.