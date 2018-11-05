Girl power: Spice Girls FINALLY confirm UK reunion tour

The Spice Girls have FINALLY confirmed they are reuniting for a major stadium tour across the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, Victoria Beckham won’t be joining the girls on tour.

Posh Spice may not be there to shimmy around arenas to Wannabe, but there’s no doubt the tour will be a massive success.

The band announced the tour with a news bulletin style video.

Emma Bunton, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Mel B will perform across the UK with a string of stadium concerts scheduled in for June 2019.

The popstars will perform in Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London, and rumour has it they’ll be announcing a world tour very soon, so keep your eyes peeled for additional dates.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, November 10 at 10:30 am and you’d Wannabe quick because there’s no doubt they’ll be swiped up.

The girlband haven’t performed together since 2012, so fans are overjoyed to hear they’re getting back together.

I’ll Be There singer Jess Glynne will support the Spice Up Your Life singers on their stadium tour