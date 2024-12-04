Gift the warmth of the season with Max Benjamin’s Cloves & Cinnamon candle

Max Benjamin, a cherished Irish brand based in the scenic village of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, has long been synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship and indulgent scents. This season, they’ve outdone themselves with the addition of the limited-edition Cloves & Cinnamon three-wick candle, a fragrance destined to become a seasonal favourite. Perfectly timed for the cosy autumn and winter months, this candle is more than just a scent – it’s an experience.

Encased in a sophisticated smoked glass vessel, the Cloves & Cinnamon candle exudes elegance while offering a heartwarming fragrance blend. The spicy allure of cloves combines effortlessly with the sweetness of cinnamon to evoke memories of crackling fires, festive gatherings, and the gentle chill of crisp, wintry evenings. Lighting it instantly transforms any room into a haven of warmth and comfort, making it an ideal centrepiece for the season’s festivities.

Cloves & Cinnamon Candle by Max Benjamin – RRP €40

But that’s just the beginning. Max Benjamin’s three-wick collection doesn’t stop at this seasonal delight; it also includes enduring favourites like French Linen Water, a fresh and delicate scent perfect for year-round tranquillity, Lemongrass & Ginger, an invigorating citrusy blend that lifts spirits, and White Pomegranate, a fruity yet sophisticated aroma. Each candle is meticulously crafted using the finest natural soy wax and pure cotton wicks, ensuring not only a clean, soot-free burn but also an eco-friendly, sustainable choice.

Max Benjamin’s dedication to quality and their Irish heritage shines in every product. Their Enniskerry studio is where magic happens, blending traditional methods with modern design sensibilities to create pieces that are as beautiful as they are functional. Their range of products – from these indulgent three-wick candles to elegant diffusers and travel-sized miniatures – makes finding the perfect gift for any personality or occasion effortless. Whether you’re shopping for a fragrance aficionado, a hard-to-please family member, or simply treating yourself, Max Benjamin has something for everyone.

The limited-edition Cloves & Cinnamon candle is available this season only, so don’t miss out. Whether you’re looking to enhance your home’s ambience or give a thoughtful, beautifully Irish-made gift, Max Benjamin’s offerings bring a touch of luxury and warmth to every moment. Explore their full collection online at Max Benjamin or find them in select retailers nationwide.