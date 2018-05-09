Get your skates on: Benefit’s having a brow roller disco this weekend

When it comes to shaping our faces, our eyebrows are less the windows to the soul and more the key to looking groomed and glam.

Every year, brow champions Benefit host a philanthropic project to benefit (geddit) two amazing local charities.

The proceeds of every Bold Is Beautiful brow wax over the month of May will be donated in full to the charities.

A post shared by Benefit Cosmetics Ireland (@benefit_ire) on May 8, 2018 at 12:58pm PDT

This year, the project is running from April 28th to May 27th for Daisyhouse, and Look Good Feel Better.

'Daisyhouse Ireland works tirelessly in Ireland to provide secure affordable high quality supported accommodation to homeless women and to provide them with the skills and confidence to move to independent living,' Benefit say of the initiative.

As for Look Good, Feel Better, they are dedicated to improving the wellbeing and self-confidence of women undergoing treatment for any type of cancer.

Both charities empower and and care for the women of Ireland, and as if that wasn't reason enough to go down and get those stray hairs taken care of, Benefit are throwing a Roller Disco.

Hosted in Dublin's Opium Rooms, browzillas can book in to get their brows waxed and give roller-skating a go.

A post shared by Courtney Smith (@courtneysmithstyle) on May 8, 2018 at 7:03am PDT

On May 12th and 13th, you can skate your socks off, have your brows waxed, and shop the Benefit Beauty Bar.

Benefit fans can also get a styling session with the one and only Courtney Smith, one of Ireland's leading stylists, and have their hair done by Brown Sugar. So pretty much the best day out ever, right?

Tickets are €30.00 each for everything (including a gorge doughnut selection) as well as a Benefit Brow Wax and goody bag, all for an amazing cause.

Get your tickets right here, right now.

Feature image: Instagram / Brow Katie