Get ready for back to school with these lunches that are perfect for school goers big and small!

As the evenings begin to shorten and the new school year comes around, what better time to start planning some delicious breakfast and lunchbox treats for school goers big and small to ensure going back to the classroom is as smooth as can be.

To help take the headache out of the new school year, Aldi Brand Ambassador and Chef, Trisha Lewis, is delighted to share her top tips and tricks for breakfast and lunch, keeping both kids and parents happy with a variety of delicious treats and quality ingredients that are great value too.

Speaking about her tips, Trisha said; “I hope that both kids and parents will find these tips useful, allowing them to look upon September as a new opportunity to try something new in their lunchbox. Not only is Aldi a one stop shop for all your back to school needs, Aldi also has such an amazing range of fresh, Irish produce which is super quality and value – meaning you have one less thing to worry about when September rolls around.”

In order to make mornings a little easier Trisha says; “When you are on the go, you will want breakfast to be fast, nutritious, and cost effective. Here are some breakfast options that I think are amazing for both adults and kids.’:

Porridge

Oats are really filling and a sure way to fill up for a busy morning. Kavanagh’s Microwavable Instant Oats (€1.79), with some fruit from Aldi’s Super 6 offers and some Foodie Market 100% Peanut Butter Smooth (€2.49)

Granola

Try mixing their favourite yogurt with some granola. I love the Brooklea Authentic Greek 0% Fat Fruit Yogurt 150g (€0.99), topped with some fruit from Aldi’s Super 6 offers and Harvest Morn Low Sugar Granola (€2.49)

Eggs

Healy’s Farm Organic Irish Eggs (€1.99) (boiled), Brannan’s Turkey Sausages (€2.29), and some Nature’s Pick Cherry Tomatoes (€0.79), to add some colour and micronutrients to you plate!

Trisha’s favourite lunchbox advice to ensure your little one will be the envy in the school yard and that lunch boxes return home empty, includes:

1. Fill the lunch box with variety and colour. A mix of cheese, meats, vegetables, fruits

2. Use different shapes such as rectangle sandwiches, cubed cheese, sliced fruit, strips of peppers to keep it fun!

3. Boxes of raisins are a lovely, sweet treat while still being packed with energy, rich fibre, vitamins and minerals!

4. Always keep items like rice cakes, bread sticks, pots of hummus with carrot batons, wraps filled with ham and cream cheese, yogurts, and boxes of raisins in the cupboard/fridge as they involve very little preparation and are great lunch box fillers

5. Finally, for Mums and Dads doing the grocery shop, Trisha suggests making a shopping list and sticking to it as well as keeping an eye on Aldi’s Specialbuys and what is included in Aldi’s Super 6 offers so you can include them in your weekly lunch plan.

Aldi won’t be beaten on price and to help with the back-to-school routine, Aldi has created some weekly breakfast and lunch options to help parents and kids try something new, meaning everyone can enjoy a week of tasty and great quality breakfasts from just €4.80, or a week of lunches from just €6.88. For a tasty breakfast from as little as €0.52 per single serving, why not try:

Monday

Harvest Morn Cornflakes and Clonbawn Fresh Protein Milk served with Specially Selected Orange Juice

Total: €0.52*

Tuesday

Kavanaghs Instant Oat Sachet made with Actileaf Oat Milk and served with fresh raspberries and Specially Selected Apple Juice

Total: €1.29*

Wednesday

Healy’s Farm Organic Boiled Eggs and Toasted Ballymore White Family Pan served with Specially Selected Orange Juice

Total: €1.10*

Thursday

Toasted Ballymore Buttered Brown Bagel with Scrambled Healy’s Farm Organic Eggs served with Specially Selected Apple juice

Total: €0.72*

Friday

Grainne’s Bakery Pancakes with Brannan’s Unsmoked Bacon and Specially Selected Canadian Grade A Maple Syrup served with Specially Selected Apple Juice.

Total: €1.17*

For lunch on the go Aldi have options for as little as €1.20!

Monday

Ballymore Brown Bagel Thins with Ardagh Sliced Cheddar Cheese and Brannan’s Wafer Thin Cooked Ham,

Nature’s Pick Apple,

Brooklea Strawberry Squidgy Yogurt

The Juice Company Orange Juice Carton

Total: €1.28*

Tuesday

Ballymore Crust Fresh Pitta Bread with Ardagh Sliced Cheddar Cheese and Brannan’s Roast Chicken Breast Slices

Nature’s Pick Orange

The Juice Company Kids Smoothie in Apple & Blackcurrant

The Juice Company Apple Juice Carton

Total: €1.52*

Wednesday

Ballymore Crusty Pan with Specially Selected Sliced Irish Sliced Turkey

Nature’s Pick Banana

The Juice Company Kids Strawberry Smoothies

Comeragh Kids Irish Spring Water

Total: €1.67*

Thursday

Savoury Bakes Crackers with Ardagh Sliced Cheddar Cheese

Nature’s Pick Pear

Brooklea Raspberry Squidgy Pouch

Comeragh Orange Flavoured Kids Water

Total: €1.20*

Friday

American Style Pancakes with Nutoka Chocolate Spread

Harvest Morn Chocolate Covered Corn Cakes

Harvest Morn Yogurt & Fruit Bars Strawberry Flavour

Comeragh Kids Water in Apple and Blackcurrant flavour

Total: €1.21*

For more information on Aldi’s how to make the most of going back to school, and the products available visit www.aldi.ie.

* Price captures individual servings.