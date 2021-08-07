Get more fish in your diet with this gorgeous, aromatic seafood stew

Need a little more fish in your diet? This tasty, aromatic fish stew is the perfect way to get more Omega 3 and reap all the benefits of a fish-rich diet!

The HSE recommend including fish in our diet’s twice weekly, as it’s a great source of omega 3 fats and protein. Healthy food needn’t be inaccessible or time consuming. Everyone deserves to eat well, without slaving over a cooker for hours.

You'll need…

100ml clam water

500g fish fillets

3 garlic cloves

1 chopped yellow onion

Dried oregano

Fresh parsley

Dried thyme

200g chopped tomato

2tbsp tomato paste

1tsp black pepper

1tsp salt

6tbsp olive oil

75ml dry white wine

Heat olive oil in a large, deep pot over medium heat.

Add in chopped onions and garlic and sautee until onions become translucent.

Add in fresh chopped parsley and stir it in, along with tomato paste and chopped tomatoes. Cook for ten minutes, stirring now and again.

Now add in clam juice and white wine and stir them into the mixture.

Next, place your fish fillets into the mixture.

Simmer for three to five minutes or until fish begins to flake apart.

Sprinkle in your thyme, oregano, pepper and salt. Add a little smoked paprika if you like it spicy!

Serve with fresh crusty bread and a little garnish of fresh parsley!