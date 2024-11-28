Georgia Toffolo shares insight into ‘exciting life milestones’

Georgia Toffolo has been opening up about ‘exciting life milestones’ she’s had recently.

The former Made in Chelsea star, best known by her nickname Toff, got engaged to her partner James Watt, the founder of BrewDog last month.

The pair were enjoying a trip in Greece to celebrate Georgia’s 30th birthday with loved ones when James surprised her by getting down on one knee.

Now, while on holiday in The Maldives, Toffolo has reflected on the past year and how much her life has changed with James.

Sharing a sun-soaked snap of herself and her fiancé to her 1.8M Instagram followers, the lovebirds were smiling from ear-to-ear in their ‘favourite place in the world’.

In the caption of the post, Georgia wrote, “So many big life things have happened since we were last here a year ago. Exciting life milestones like getting engaged but also difficult things too with losing James dad so suddenly over the summer”.

“It’s felt like we haven’t had anytime to process everything, the good and the bad too, just us. Which we’ve really needed. We made it! Looking far too fresh from travelling, the excitement has eclipsed any tiredness”.

The 30-year-old closed off by adding, “For the next week I plan on taking it all in with my FUTURE HUSBAND (omg) in our favourite place in the world. HELLO FROM PARADISE”.

Georgia and James have been an item since last year after having met when a mutual friend set them up together.

Watt recently shared an insight into how he and Toff first met during a blind date.

The businessman explained, “Back in 2020 I invested £150,000 into a business called Clean Kitchen. Unfortunately, the business did not quite make it, and I lost every single penny of my investment. This loss remains, the single largest sum that I have ever lost on a single investment”.

“They say that every cloud has a silver lining, and in this case one of the Clean Kitchen founders was good friends with @georgiatoffolo and asked if he could set us up on a blind date last year”.

James then admitted, “Despite having no idea who Georgia was, I agreed. She bumbled into my apartment like a little ray of sunshine and we have been pretty much inseparable ever since. Only 2 weeks ago we got engaged”.