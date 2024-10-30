Georgia Toffolo opens up about engagement to boyfriend James

Georgia Toffolo has opened up about her engagement.

The former Made in Chelsea star revealed her partner James Watt proposed to her during a trip to Greece to celebrate her 30th birthday just days ago.

Now that the excitement of her news has settled in and she’s returned home from her holiday, Georgia has spoken out about being engaged and shared her excitement to walk down the aisle.

On her Instagram Stories, Toffolo revealed, “I haven't had a minute to sit down and digest with you guys what has actually happened in the past week. I turned 30, then I got engaged and it was just this amazing sequence of events and my brain has been in overdrive because it is the most exciting thing ever”.

“I'm going to sit down and tell you about how it happened but I'm in a bit of a rush. I just feel absolutely thrilled. The kindness from people that we know, people that we don't know, I just can't wrap my head around the whole thing”.

“I just can't wait for the next chapter. It's just the most amazing thing”, Georgia went on to confess before later adding, “Before the holiday I needed a holiday and then with all the excitement of my birthday and this”.

“This engagement has really brought out the impatience of my personality. I want it all and I want it now. I'm like, ‘Right we're engaged when are we getting married? Tomorrow? Next weekend?’”.

Through laughter, Georgia went on to admit, “I need to chill and every single person we've spoken to has been like, ‘Enjoy the engagement’. I'm like, ‘Well time is ticking, got the ring now when we get married?’”.

When announcing her engagement earlier this week, the reality star unveiled gorgeous photos of her and James as she showcased a huge rock on her ring finger.

She explained, “James asked me to marry him. It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife. @brewdogjames”.

“Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing. I love you forever and the magical life we’re building”.