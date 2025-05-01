Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen reveals pregnancy just days from due date

The Geordie Shore family is going to gain a new member very soon!

Zahida Allen has announced that she is pregnant with her first child, and is due to give birth in a matter of days.

The reality star surprised her fanbase last night with several snaps from a pregnancy photoshoot, as well as a lengthy statement about her experience.

On her Instagram account, the 30-year-old unveiled sweet images showcasing her blossoming bump and a sonogram, as well as many pink baby items to confirm that she is expecting a daughter.

“A special announcement.. Mini Z coming very soon – May 2025,” Zahida teased in her caption, before going on to share why she chose to keep her baby news private.

“I found out about my pregnancy very late, I never thought I would be one of them people who didn't have any symptoms and my body didn't change either for a long time so I had no clue. I had other health issues with my stomach and kidneys,” she detailed.

“This news completely changed my life, but for the better. But because I found out about her late and because I wanted us both to be safe and healthy, I chose to keep this news private and only share with family and best friends, until I felt ready,” she admitted.

Zahida then went on to honour her late father, as she wrote: “I imagined my dad would be here to meet his grandchild, so l grieved him all over again because it was my dad's dream to become a grandad. Some of his final words to me were ‘I am leaving all my prayers and blessings to you and your baby girl’ I feel this was the baby my dad was speaking about.”

Describing her daughter as “the biggest blessing of my life”, the reality star concluded: “Words cannot explain how much happiness you've brought into my life and you aren't even here yet. I love you unconditionally and I cannot wait to finally meet you.”

Many Geordie Shore stars have since congratulated Zahida on her baby joy, with Marnie Simpson commenting: “Congratulations beauty”.

“Awwww congratulations lovely I’m so excited for you and this journey,” added Nathan Henry.