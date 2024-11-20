Gardaí post update after starting appeal for 99 ‘persons of interest’

Gardaí have shared a new update on their search for 99 ‘persons of interest’.

Yesterday, ahead of the one year anniversary of last November’s riots in Dublin, Gardaí gave an update on their investigation into the violence.

In a statement, investigating Gardaí announced that they were requesting the public’s assistance in identifying 99 ‘persons of interest’ from CCTV images, taken from the evening of November 23.

According to Gardaí, “the purpose of the publication was to identify these 99 ‘Persons of Interest’ to either rule each individual ‘in or out’ of and progress the criminal investigative process.”

Now, Gardaí have shared a new update on their inquiries, and have revealed that the public have helped them to identify several of their ‘persons of interest’.

Describing the public’s help as “very significant”, a Garda spokesperson wrote: “An Garda Síochána has this morning removed a further 9 from the public gallery, as these ‘persons of interest’ have now been identified. 5 images were already removed yesterday.”

Gardaí went on to state that they are “not confirming at this time the role of any of these individuals in the events of the 23rd November 2023 and it should not be presumed that identification means criminal involvement in these events.”

In their statement, Gardaí added that they are continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying the remaining 85 ‘persons of interest’. Members of the public can officially identify the ‘persons of interest’ through the Garda website or through the Garda Confidential phone number 1800 666 111. Identification can be carried out confidentially.

Gardaí are also encouraging anyone who identifies themselves as a ‘person of interest’ to contact the Garda investigation team at Store Street Garda Station, through telephone at 01-6668000 or by email at store.street.public@garda.ie.