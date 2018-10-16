Gardai are trying to locate missing 14-year-old teen in Tralee

Gardaí in Dingle are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Danny Coffee from Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Danny is described as 5’4” in height, blue eyes, of slim build with short dark hair.

Danny Coffee

He is known to frequent Tralee, Killarney, Newcastlewest and Cork.

Gardaí have not said how long the teen has been missing for.

An anyone with information is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station at 066 9151522 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.