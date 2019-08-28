Gardaí appealing for witnesses in alleged serious sexual assault

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses in relation to an investigation into an alleged serious sexual assault on a woman last Saturday, August 24.

Gardaí wish to make contact with anyone who was in the Connolly Road or Vicars Road area between 4am and 7am on the morning of August 24, 2019 and noticed anything suspicious.

They are also appealing to possible motorists who may have dash-cam footage to please contact investigating Gardaí at the incident room at Togher Garda Station.

The incident allegedly occurred in the vicinity of Ballyphehane in Cork during the early hours of the Saturday morning.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Togher Garda Station on 021-494712, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any local Garda station.