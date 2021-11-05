Gal Gadot is to star as the Evil Queen in Disney’s new live action ‘Snow White’ movie!

Looks like the Snow White live action movie has finally found the most evil queen of all!

Gal Gadot announced her casting as the Evil Queen on Instagram hours after Disney announced the mother of three would step into the iconic villain’s shoes. She confirmed the news to E! News hours later, saying:

‘I am very, very excited to get in the shoes of the Evil Queen and to stand in front of the mirror and bring this character to life.’

She told Entertainment Tonight: ‘Well, first of all, I'm excited about the fact that this is, like, an icon character. I'm excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice. I'm very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen.’

The original Snow White and the Seven Dwarves was first released in 1937, one of the first Disney animated feature films. Now the story will be retold with a live action cast, including West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler as Snow White and directed by Marc Webb, who has previously directed ‘500 Days of Summer’ and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’.

As Gadot usually plays the hero, this role will have her stepping out of her comfort zone and give her a chance to try something totally different. There’s set to be new music to go along with the movie from song-writing duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to replace the iconic soundtrack that included classics like ‘Heigh Ho’ and ‘Some Day My Prince Will Come’.

This is the latest in a series of live action remakes from Disney, which includes ‘The Little Mermaid’ starring Halle Bailey, ‘Pinocchio’ with Tom Hanks and even a ‘Lilo and Stitch’ live remake, directed by Jon M. Chu.

We’re so excited to see the rest of cast and see how production goes for what is sure to be a new classic!