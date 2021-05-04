‘Fused’ founder expands delicious range to include meal kits and more!

Even with the exciting news last week that outdoor dining will be reopening soon, we still cannot wait for the chance to try food we a) didn’t cook and b) didn’t get from a takeaway bag. We’re craving something different, of a high quality food standard to get us through this final month before we an all sit out and enjoy new cuisine.

So the news of the expansion of the award-winning Fused by Fiona Uyema range was absolute music to our ears when we found out! As COVID-19 continues to change the way we eat, cook and live, Fused continues to innovate and offer people convenient products that make home cooking easy, healthy and delicious. Fiona Uyema’s range of Asian cookery sauces and ingredients include 7 new products along with meal kits and subscription boxes – making spicing up home cooking easy, healthy and delicious!

As well as giving us some much-needed variety in our days, this is a small independent food brand, which means Fused really appreciates your time and consideration in these trying times for the culinary and catering industry. Plus, it’s Irish, so you’re eating well and supporting local!

The new range includes new curry pastes, chopped ready-to-use ingredients, meals kits and subscription boxes and is free from artificial colours, additives, preservatives, and MSG, and contains almost zero refined sugar – so much better for you than takeaway!

Fiona’s food is different because it’s personal. The brand’s success is rooted in founder Fiona’s experience living in Asia, years working in the food industry, and exacting standards. In her drive to create a high quality and healthy brand, Fiona has to date developed 18 Fused by Fiona Uyema products across five categories.

Fiona is a passionate Asian cookery expert, cookbook author and TV cook, and has introduced the new products in response to phenomenal interest in the brand from home-cooks during COVID-19. Adapting quickly to her customers’ changing needs and desire to recreate their favourite takeaway flavours at home, Fiona has developed a Fused Curry Paste range (Katsu, Chinese, Thai Green), Fused Miso Paste, and a Fused Chopped Range (Garlic, Chilli and Ginger).

Fiona also introduced meal kits and product bundles containing everything avid home cooks need to recreate their favourite Asian dishes from scratch, including Sushi, Katsu Curry, and Ramen. A monthly Subscription Box is now also available – perfect for die-hard fans of Fused, those who want to try a bit of everything from the range or as a foodie gift idea! Sign us up!

Each store cupboard essential in the range is based on Fiona’s unique recipes, made using natural and healthy ingredients, and designed to lend a helping hand to busy-yet-healthy home cooks.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the range and new product launches, Fiona says: “Fused is based on my own personal recipes, story and mission to make healthy Asian cooking easy and accessible. I’m so excited to introduce these new products that I know will make people’s lives easier on a daily basis.”

Since its launch in Ireland Fused by Fiona Uyema has been a runaway success, winning both awards and legions of brand fans. The Fused by Fiona Uyema range is available to buy in stores nationwide including Supervalu, Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Ardkeen Quality Grocers, Nolan’s of Clontarf, and online at fusedbyfionauyema.com and amazon.co.uk, meaning you can get it form just about anywhere!

For recipe inspiration, more information and the latest updates on the range visit fusedbyfionauyema.com, and follow Fused by Fiona on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.