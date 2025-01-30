Full line-up for tomorrow’s Late Late Show has been announced

The line-up for Friday night's The Late Late Show has been revealed!

If you’re looking to kick off your weekend with your feet up in front of the telly, Patrick Kielty will be joined by a selection of guests to keep you entertained tomorrow night.

First up, former President Mary McAleese and former broadcaster Mary Kennedy, and now hosts of The Changing Times podcast will be on the show. From their thriving friendship and not retiring, to the state of the world and the upcoming Irish Presidential election, the two Marys will sit down with Patrick to set the world to rights.

Next, Patrick will be chatting with actor and comedian Pat Shortt as he marks his thirtieth year on our screens in 2025. He’ll be opening up about his career highs and share his memories of the late, great Jon Kenny and their beloved comedy act, D’unbelievables.

Home from the world’s toughest row, Team Power Of 1's John O’Driscoll, Conor McCarthy, Daragh Kelly, Enda McNicholas and Roger McMorrow will all join Kielty for a Late Late Show homecoming celebration. In what was a heroic journey across the Atlantic Ocean from San Sebastian de La Gomera, Spain to Antigua, Team Power of 1 were raising funds for children born with congenital heart disease in Ireland in memory of John’s 13-year-old daughter Saoirse, their honorary sixth crew member.

The first ever Irish Gladiator, Cyclone, will also be in the studio. From Wexford, Cyclone will be chatting about how she went from being a powerlifting world champion to dominating the Gladiator arena and the reaction to her debut on the hit show.

For musical entertainment tomorrow, Fermanagh’s The Tumbling Paddies make their return to The Late Late Show. They will bring their unique Trad/Pop sound to perform Night on the Town. They’ll also be teaming up with some audience members as their musical knowledge is put to the test in an exciting game known as 'What the Folk?'.

Tune into The Late Late Show on Friday, January 31 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.