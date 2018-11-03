‘Friendship never ends’: Victoria Beckham and Mel C are still besties

Two of the iconic Spice Girls reunited on the red carpet last night – Victoria and Mel C.

Victoria Beckham shared a snapshot with her old friend, raving about her musical performance last night.

Both dawned gorgeous black dresses. Victoria wore an elegant long gown that hugged her small frame in a flattering way.

And Mel C chose a more performance-worthy number with puffy shoulders and shimmering sparkles.

“So proud of Melanie,” the mum wrote. “Fantastic performance tonight!”

She also added the hashtags #friendshipneverends and #girlpower.

The two were attending Eva Longoria’s Global Gift Gala and clearly wanted to show that they are still close despite recent rumours.

Their sensational 90s pop band is reportedly reuniting for a 2019 tour, but Victoria doesn’t wish to be the fifth wheel this time.

The model is the only former member to not be joining the reunion, choosing to focus on her fashion business instead.

However, it appears that the singers are not holding it against her.

It was important to Victoria that she showed the two remained on good terms.

She showed ample support for her long-time friend, also sharing videos of her performance on her Instagram story.

Calling her performance “amazing”, Victoria sang along to the band’s hit single 2 Become 1.

We are sad that Posh Spice won’t be joining the reunion tour but are glad that her decision hasn’t affected her relationship with the rest of the girls.