Spice Girls reportedly reuniting for 2019 tour and we wannabe there

There is great news for Spice Girl fans…

They are reportedly getting back together for a stadium tour!

The iconic group’s reunion has been in the works for a while now, since Mel B dropped hints about it this summer.

Appearing on Loose Women, she said: “We are in the works of figuring stuff out.

“All five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I can’t say exactly what and when but it’s exciting.

“We won’t go on tour immediately, but maybe we will soon.”

And now they’ve finally agreed on a British stadium tour, according to The Sun.

They plan to make the official announcement on Monday and make a TV appearance next Saturday.

The lineup for The Jonathan Ross show was leaked, revealing the host’s plan to interview the girls about their upcoming reunion.

However, there is one special spice girl that will not be joining the tour or the TV appearance – Victoria Beckham.

Posh Spice has chosen to stay home and focus on her family and her fashion business instead.

The last time all five girls performed together was in 1998 just before Ginger Spice Geri quit the group.

Then the remaining four girls – Posh Spice Victoria, Baby Spice Emma, Scary Spice Mel B, and Sporty Spice Mel C – recorded their third album Forever.

The British pop group then took a break in 2000. And luckily for fans, they are officially back 18 years later.

They are said to start the tour at the start of next year, so stay tuned for more upcoming details about their big reunion.