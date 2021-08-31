Food writer Lilly Higgins tells us how to have our best end-of-summer picnic yet

Irish people have embraced the great outdoors like never before over this past year, and al fresco dining has become the norm too with picnics, in particular, enjoying a resurgence in popularity. No booking is necessary, people can choose from a wide variety of locations and places are always guaranteed!

Food is the essence of any picnic, so it’s important to make the right choices. Whether you prefer a traditional picnic or a food extravaganza, the Irish Bread Bakers Association has some good advice and tips together with a delicious recipe from leading food writer and chef, Lilly Higgins, to ensure your next picnic really is a “loaf-ly” success!

Have a loaf-ly menu

Bring food that suits the outdoors, so choose items that won’t melt, wilt or spoil. For example, sandwiches are easy to prepare and pack, and travel well. If you are using a selection of fillings in your sandwich, a handy tip is to place your dry ingredients closest to the slices of bread, with ‘wet’ fillings in the centre, so your sandwich retains the right level of moistness.

Be seasonal

Summer months are the height of the fresh fruit and vegetable season so when choosing the menu make sure to include a good selection in your picnic basket.

Be Full-filled!

Plan the contents of picnic carefully – so that you have the right amount of food for all your guests – it will lighten the load on the way and reduce unwanted leftovers.

Stay Chilled

Freeze bottles of water the night before. You can use them instead of ice packs to keep your food chilled and have a ready supply of chilled water for your picnic!

Stay Safe

It’s not just the guests who should be dressed appropriately for the weather! Use dressings that are made with less oil and more vinegar as this will keep your food safer at room temperature.

Cover your food properly to ensure it stays cool and travels well. Sandwiches, for example, should be wrapped tightly in parchment paper or other sustainable packaging, or packed in sealed containers. Make sure to keep food cool on the way in a cooler bag or box, especially if your sandwiches or other picnic items contain any chicken, meat or fish.

Check out this perfect picnic recipe by leading chef and food writer, Lily Higgins, to get inspired for your picnic day!

Smörgåstårta

Lilly Higgin’s recipe for Smörgåstårta, a traditional Swedish picnic treat is popular in Sweden, Iceland and Estonia. It looks just like a pretty cake, but it’s made from layers of sandwiches.

You can add any filling you like. Lilly’s favourite is smoked salmon & cream cheese with radish, cress and cucumber.

1. Start by buttering each slice of bread, trim the crusts. (You can pop the crusts in a bag in the freezer for making breadcrumbs.)

2. Mix one tub of cream cheese with the juice of 1/2 lemon and a little black pepper.

3. Line a loaf tin with baking paper. Layer the slice of bread with the cream cheese and your filling of choice.

4. Finish with the last slice of bread then cover and place in the fridge for a few hours to set. Carefully turn the load out and cover in more cream cheese, like icing a cake!

5. Decorate with chives and edible flowers.

6. Cut into slices and serve!