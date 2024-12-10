First look photos released for new Outnumbered Christmas special

We finally have a first look at the Outnumbered Christmas special!

Earlier this year, fans of the hilarious family sitcom were delighted when the BBC announced that Outnumbered would be returning for another episode.

The hit series, which initially ran on the BBC from 2007 to 2014, was last on our screens in 2016, when the cast reunited for a festive special.

Credit: BBC / Hat Trick Productions / Adam Lawrence

Now, as Christmas Day approaches, fans of Outnumbered have been treated to several first look images, as well as some further details on the upcoming episode!

The teaser photos showcase the Brockman family back together again, with parents Pete (Hugh Dennis) and Sue (Claire Skinner) still coming to terms with the fact that their three children – Jake (Tyger Drew-Honey), Ben (Daniel Roche) and Karen (Ramona Marquez) – are all grown up.

In this reunion episode, fans will also find out that there is now another new addition to the Brockman family, in the form of Jake’s daughter.

Credit: BBC / Hat Trick Productions / Adam Lawrence

Speaking to the BBC, actor Tyger Drew-Honey was asked how Jake has been coping with fatherhood.

“Jake absolutely adores his child and is very much in love with the mother of his child but he has been having struggles with fatherhood as any parents of small children can relate. Especially the lack of sleep and his daughter’s tendency to impersonate animals,” he explained.

“If I had to compare her personality to either Karen or Ben when they were younger, I’d say she’s got more of a Ben personality. She’s got some of the genes that Ben and [Jake] got from Dad,” he added.

Credit: BBC / Hat Trick Productions / Adam Lawrence

Elsewhere, Claire Skinner reflected on her three on-screen children growing up, as she noted: “It’s really nice relating to Tyger, Ramona and Daniel as adults, and getting to know the adult versions of them. It’s been really really nice.”

When asked if he thinks that Pete and Sue miss their children, Hugh Dennis teased: “Yes, I think they do, but they are pleased to have some time on their own even if they do find themselves just talking about the children like all parents do when their children have left home.”

Outnumbered will air on BBC One on December 26 at 9:15pm.