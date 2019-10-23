‘I got a text’: Here’s the start date for the Winter Love Island

We have started spending a hell of a lot more time in front of the telly due to the dreary, dark autumn evenings. We’re swiftly running out of series to watch, but thankfully Love Island is here to save us from tuning into Fair City.

The Winter Love Island will air sooner than we expected and we’re feeling super excited about it.

The show will return to our screens on January 8 so mark your calendars!

A source told Mail Online, "The new Winter Love Island will launch the second week of January.

"Bosses are still deciding on the final date but it is thought to be January 8, a week after staff arrive in South Africa.”

There will be one major difference in the winter series. Apparently the show will only run for six weeks rather than eight.

January is always such a miserable time. It’s freezing cold, our bank accounts are empty and our stash of Christmas chocolate is dwindling so the Winter Love Island is bound to brighten our spirits.