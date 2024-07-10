Ferne McCann reveals glimpse into daughter Finty’s first birthday

Ferne McCann has been celebrating her youngest child!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex marked her daughter Finty’s first birthday on July 6, alongside her fiancé Lorri Haines. Ferne is also a mum to her six-year-old daughter Sunday.

A few days on from the celebrations, Ferne has now chosen to share a glimpse into Finty’s first birthday party.

Last night, the 33-year-old posted numerous snaps from Finty’s birthday bash, which was fairy themed and hosted at her home.

The decorations included a mini soft play area with a ball pool, a heart-shaped cake, balloon displays, and a personalised wall artwork featuring a fairy door.

“Finty’s Fairy First Birthday Party,” the proud mum exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“Thankyou to everyone who celebrated our little fairy’s first birthday with us. It was the cutest party at ours ending with a gorgeous sound bath at the end,” she explained.

“I was so surprised that the kids sat down and soaked in the glorious sound energy. A perfect way to wind them down after a kids party,” Ferne added.

Following the glimpse into Finty’s party, many of Ferne’s 2.9M followers have since been sending their own well-wishes.

“What a party! Hope Finty had a great day.. LOVE the cake! X,” one fan replied.

“Gosh I can't believe she's one already!! Doesn't it just fly by…. It looked amazing,” another commented.

“Happy Birthday Finty, her party looked fabulous Ferne xx,” a third fan added.

Over the weekend, Ferne posted a heartwarming tribute to her second child with a cute video montage of Finty.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our real life cherub who is so gentle and calm,” she wrote.

“Finty, Our sweet sweet girl. Our little foodie, bookworm always with a smile on your face. Your soul is nothing but pure love and joy. We cherish you so very much baby, time to celebrate you…” Ferne added.