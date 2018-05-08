Feeling feathery? Steal Kate Moss’s glam Met Gala look for only €20

The queen of coo-girl style, Kate Moss looked like a vision at the Met Gala.

Opting for a fallen angel inspired mini-dress, Kate rocked a pared-back look compared to many on the red carpet.

Her laid-back interpretation of the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, meant that her ensemble stood out in a sea of gold-embroidered tulle and heavily embellished head pieces.

Kate donned a Saint Laurent LBD from the design house's SS18 line.

The short hemline was classic Kate, but it was the upper feather accent that really made it a showstopper.

We've found a few dupes for the dress on Pretty Little Thing, and we're adoring the fluffy, fun frivolity brought by the feathers.

Off the shoulder dress €21.00, Satin feather dress €42.00, Velvet plunge neck dress €42.00

Onr eof the stunning pieces comes in at just €21.00 if you want to get Kate's look on a budget.

If you happen to have won the lottery recently, you can snap up Kate's exact dress for a casual €7,900.00 from Bergdorf Goodman.