‘Disconnected’: Justin Bieber’s pens honest post about mental health

It's always refreshing when a celeb speaks candidly about what they're going through – because life isn't all sunshine and rainbows as we know.

Justin Bieber has been vocal about his struggles with mental health problems and he took to Instagram to reveal how he's been feeling lately.

And it's seriously relatable.

The 25-year-old posted a snap of him alongside his manager Scooter Braun and Kanye West, and he got brutally honest about the shit time he's been having lately.

He captioned it, ''Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird…''

He continued, ''I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks…the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on…'

His fans were obviously worried about the singer but also penned messages of support.

One said, ''Honesty is sexy bro! Good to share our struggles with such a powerful medium like Instagram!''

While another wrote, ''Justin, thanks for reaching out. It's okay to not be okay. It is not a sign of weakness, it is being HUMAN.''

Justin opened up about mental health before when he told NME how fame has affected him.

He said, ''I’m struggling to get through the days. I think a lot of people are.''

He continued, ''You get lonely, you know, when you’re on the road. People see the glam and the amazing stuff, but they don’t know the other side.”

We applaud Justin for being so transparent about his struggles and making us feel a little less alone because, as we all know, life ain't easy.