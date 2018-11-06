Here’s when Christmas FM is returning to the airwaves

The twinkly lights have gone up in the city, tinsel is starting to appear on every shop window, coffee shops are selling festive beverages in those iconic red cups- Christmas is approaching, everyone and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

This time of year never fails to make us smile. There’s a buzz in the air (as well as a chill) and we just can’t get enough of it.

Once Halloween was over we were ready to whip out the Christmas jumpers and Michael Bublé’s Christmas CD- it’s simply infectious.

Listening to Christmas music just seems to make the day that little bit more bearable. Christmas lovers will be overjoyed to hear Christmas FM will soon be gracing the airwaves yet again and making our commute to work a hell of a lot more bearable.

The festive station will return on November 28 and will fill your ears with merry tunes up until Christmas Day.

We are delighted to announce that @Temple_Street is the official charity partner for Christmas FM for 2018! We aim to raise over €200,000 to give the gift of life to over 1,000 critically ill babies and children in Temple Street Hospital pic.twitter.com/AaHsFaSaQ9 — Christmas FM (@christmasfm) September 21, 2018

The station has partnered up with the wonderful Temple Street Hospital as their charity partner this year.

They’re hoping to raise a whopping amount of money for the children’s hospital and we’re sure they’ll reach their target.

This year the radio station are on the hunt for talented singer/songwriters to enter the very special Christmas FM Song Contest.

Simply write and record your very own Christmas song or cover version and fill out the online entry form at www.christmasfm.com and you could be hearing your song played across the airwaves this Christmas! You can find out all the information you need here.

Closing date for entries is 10pm on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

We are so ready for Christmas FM to make it’s long-awaited comeback.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…