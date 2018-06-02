Fat Girls Traveling: The Instagram proving every body slays in a bikini

We've probably all been there in our lowest moment, thinking 'I can't wear that until I've lost five pounds,' or 'I can't go on that holiday, I'll look awful in a bikini compared to everyone else.'

These are horrible, harsh thoughts we all inflict on ourselves when we're feeling negative about our bodies, but a new Instagram is here to prove that every body slays in a bikini.

The Insta account Fat Girls Traveling is shaking up our thinking and reminding us that there is no reason our bodily perceptions should hold us back.

In a time where travel bloggers enthral us with their shots of perfect scenery, covetable Airbnb listings and long, tanned and most often thin limbs, this account showcases a less represented body type.

You know the exact type of travel accounts we're thinking of, tonnes of turquoise blue water, Triangle bikinis and laxative tea endorsements.

While both big and small women alike deserve to be proud of their bodies, this account focuses on travel bloggers with major curves.

'My goal with creating Fat Girls Traveling was to build a safe and inclusive community, as well as help take the stigma out of the word fat,' creator Annette Richmond said on her blog.

'Fat does not mean ugly. Fat does not mean lazy. Fat does not mean unhealthy.'

The grid is littered with gorgeous women of all different sizes sizzling on their summer holidays, with no hang ups about their figures.

The page has one goal – to empower women by showing them the beauty of other women like them.

And with a following steadily creeping upwards in the thousands, it's working.