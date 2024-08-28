Fans react as Vicky Pattison releases wedding day video

Vicky Pattison has shared a complete glimpse into her wedding day!

On Saturday (August 24), the former Geordie Shore star tied the knot with her partner Ercan Ramadan.

The couple, who have been together since 2019 and got engaged in February 2022, hosted their wedding at Marylebone Town Hall in London. Vicky and Ercan have also planned another lavish wedding later this year in Puglia, Italy.

Now, as she reflects on her first of two wedding days, Vicky has treated her fans to a video montage of the special occasion.

Earlier today, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a collection of clips from her wedding day to Ercan.

The video begins with the pair getting ready separately, including some stunning shots of Vicky’s white mini dress designed by Suzanne Neville.

The video then showcases their wedding ceremony, with all their guests – including Pete Wicks and Ferne McCann – wearing black and white. Vicky and Ercan’s two dogs also played a special role in their big day, as they were tasked with delivering the rings.

After tying the knot, the newlyweds travelled by double decker bus to their reception, where they were treated to cocktails, a sharing platter, a sweets table and catering by Greggs.

In the caption of her montage, Vicky described her London wedding as “the best day of our lives.”

She continued: “I can't thank everyone enough for coming and sharing our special day with us… our family and friends are everything to me & @ercan_ram and to see you all together all suited and booted and so smart was just incredible. We are so grateful to you all – NOW ROLL ON ITALY”.

Following her wedding video, many of Vicky’s 5.5M followers have been sharing their reactions.

“Why am I crying ? Most beautiful celeb wedding I’ve seen so down to earth both keeping it real,” one fan replied.

“Beautiful, looks like an incredible day… so happy the boys were involved,” another teased.

“Awww this is emotional, absolutely stunning,” a third fan agreed.