Fans react as new Masked Singer panellist revealed

Fans have shared their reactions online as a new panellist for The Masked Singer UK has been announced.

The line-up normally consists of Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross, but the latest season will see a shake-up to the panel.

Joel Dommett is the host of the hit show that sees different celebrities hide their identity under elaborate costumes while they sing on stage.

Now, it has been confirmed that a new face will be joining the judging panel as Rita Ora steps down from her role on the popular show.

ITV have announced that Love Island host Maya Jama will be joining Davina, Mo and Jonathan on the series.

Unveiling a video that shows McCall, Gilligan and Ross receive a message notification as they all announce they’ve ‘got a text’, Maya then appears on-screen and cheerfully says, “Hello, hello, hello!”.

The caption of the post teases, “We’ve got a text! Who could The Masked Singer’s new Panellist be?”.

Many fans of the show took to the comments to share their reaction that Maya would be joining the line-up.

One viewer wrote, “Love Maya! So exciting”.

“Absolutely going to start watching this show now!”, revealed another fan.

A third commenter added, “Congrats Maya!”.

Jama also commented on the post to admit, “SO EXCITED”.

Rita Ora has taken part in The Masked Singer UK since 2020. It was announced at the start of this year that she would be joining the panel for The Masked Singer US.

By joining the US version of the show, Rita stepped into Nicole Scherzinger's shoes while she tours the West End.