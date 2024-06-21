Fans react as Khloe Kardashian reveals new career move

Fans have shared their reactions online after Khloe Kardashian announced she was taking a new step in her career.

Over the years, the reality star in known for starring in Keeping up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Khloe & Lamar and The Kardashians.

Now, Khloe has surprised fans by revealing that she is releasing a video podcast on the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter.

Announcing the news online, Khloe admitted, “So excited to share that I’m launching my first video podcast series this fall!”.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I can’t wait. We have a lot to talk about. More to come soon”.

Khloe also exclusively shared the news of her upcoming podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, where they confirmed it will be 26 episodes long.

It was also revealed that Khloe’s video series will have a, “boundary-pushing sense of humour with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the everyday to the ever absurd”.

The 39-year-old also released a statement to say, “I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics and I try to see the positive in everything. I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me”.

Many fans of the reality star took to X to share their thoughts on her career move.

One social media user said, “congrats, i’m so proud of you and can’t wait to watch it!”.

“you are the perfect person for this! I can’t wait to tune in. please have Kris as a guest for at least one episode”, penned another fan.

A third added, “I always thought you had what it takes to run a podcast I can't believe now you're doing it OMG! Congrats Koko!”.